Tida til Anne Jorunn Hovde ble 2.53.50 som er årets beste maratontid i Norge så langt i sesongen. Persen til Hodne er på 2.47.15 og er satt helt tilbake i 2009. 40-årsklassen for kvinner ble vunnet av polske Ewa Jagielska på 2.41.50. 

Bare to norske løpere var med på maratonløpet, og Stig Fjelldahl ble nummer 21 i klasse 50-54 år med 3.05.16. 

På 3000 m ble det norsk bronsemedalje i klasse 35-30 år til Simen Nieuwlaat som løp på 8.44,50. Ann Kristin Amundsen løp inn til en sjuendeplass på 3000 m i klasse 50-54 år på tida 11.28,44. 

På 1500 m ble Bodil Hansen nummer fem i klasse 50-54 år med 5.23,57, mens Bodil Hjellvik Askeland løp inn til åttendeplass i klasse 60-64 år på 800 m på tida 2.59,17. 

Simen Nieuwlaat stilte også opp på 8 km terrengløp, og der løp han inn til en femteplass i klassen. Svein Olav Krakstad ble nummer ti i terrengløpet i klasse 40-44 år. I klasse 45-49 år ble det norsk sjuende- og tiendeplass til Øyvind Wiger og Kristian Nedregård. Jan Monsrud løp inn til en niendeplass i 65-årsklassen.

Menn-3000m-pallen-foto-privat.jpgSimen Nieuwlaat (til høyre) kunne motta bronsemedalje etter 3000 m-løpet. Pieter Berben fra Belgia vant med Ricardo Paixao fra Portugal på andreplass. (Foto: Simen Nieuwlaats Facebook-side)


Oversikt over alle norske medaljevinnere i EM innendørs
 

3000 m M35 Heat 1 START: 2024-03-17 20:10 STARTED: 20:12:42  
Pos Lane Bib Athlete Category   Club/Country Mark     Rank
1 9 63 BERBEN Pieter M35 Belgium (BEL) 8:40.48   SB 1
2 15 2573 PAIXÃO Ricardo M35 Portugal (POR) 8:42.22   SB 2
3 11 1565 NIEUWLAAT Simen M35 Norway (NOR) 8:44.50   SB 3
4 17 906 SPROTTE Philipp Alexander M35 Germany (GER) 8:45.50     4
5 14 2088 MARYSIAK Adam M35 Poland (POL) 8:48.28   SB 5
6 16 2885 SELLAK IDRISSI Achraf M35 Spain (ESP) 8:49.40     6
7 12 663 HERR Florian M35 Germany (GER) 8:50.22   SB 7
8 8 2567 GRAÇA Tiago M35 Portugal (POR) 9:12.60     8
9 7 2774 FORTIN Thomas M35 Spain (ESP) 9:12.82   SB 9
10 10 3010 FOURNIER Pierre M35 Switzerland (SUI) 9:24.84     10
11 5 1270 FINAZZI Daniele M35 Italy (ITA) 10:52.83   SB 11
12 4 1944 KONDRATOWICZ Bartłomiej M35 Poland (POL) 11:03.98   SB 12
13 2 1807 GROCHOWSKI Jerzy M35 Poland (POL) 13:03.62   SB 13
14 3 1806 GROCHOWSKI Grzegorz M35 Poland (POL) 13:14.36   SB 14
  1 1019 TANG Cheuk Yin M35 Hong Kong (HKG) DNS       PK
  6 2 PUQJA Bruno M35 Albania (ALB) DNS      
  13 1503 GRAUMANS Leon M35 Netherlands (NED) DNS      

 

3000 m W50 Final START: 2024-03-17 14:10 STARTED: 14:08:26  
Pos Lane Bib Athlete Category   Club/Country Mark     Rank
1 14 2723 CAMPS Marta W50 Spain (ESP) 10:26.19     1
2 13 1353 SPEZIALE Laura W50 Italy (ITA) 10:35.20   SB 2
3 9 2751 DE LA CALLE GOMEZ Sonia W50 Spain (ESP) 10:36.78   SB 3
4 10 1373 ZUGNONI Cinzia W50 Italy (ITA) 10:56.03   SB 4
5 8 1064 THORDARDOTTIR Frida Run W50 Iceland (ISL) 10:59.65   SB 5
6 11 1141 LANNON Michelle W50 Ireland (IRL) 11:01.98     6
7 7 1531 AMUNDSEN Ann Kristin W50 Norway (NOR) 11:28.44     7
8 6 1590 ANDRZEJEWSKA Joanna W50 Poland (POL) 11:28.71   SB 8
9 4 1626 BIAŁORCZYK Magdalena W50 Poland (POL) 11:39.41   SB 9
10 5 894 SEEL Claudia W50 Germany (GER) 11:49.37   SB 10
11 1 3377 SMITH Wendy W50 United Kingdom (GBR) 12:03.20   SB 11
12 2 20 ELSER Angelika W50 Austria (AUT) 12:12.57   SB 12
13 3 52 STARZ Elisabeth W50 Austria (AUT) 12:56.11     13
  12 3386 STURZAKER Nikki W50 United Kingdom (GBR) DNF      

 

1500 m W50 Final START: 2024-03-23 10:10 STARTED: 10:17:13  
Pos Lane Bib Athlete Category   Club/Country Mark     Rank
1 8 2751 DE LA CALLE GOMEZ Sonia W50 Spain (ESP) 5:04.41     1
2 1 1110 DEVINE Catriona W50 Ireland (IRL) 5:04.71     2
3 9 578 BRAUN Simone W50 Germany (GER) 5:10.96     3
4 6 1064 THORDARDOTTIR Frida Run W50 Iceland (ISL) 5:12.76     4
5 5 1546 HANSEN Bodil W50 Norway (NOR) 5:23.57     5
6 7 1426 RASSA Ginta W50 Latvia (LAT) 5:32.63     6
7 4 3377 SMITH Wendy W50 United Kingdom (GBR) 5:34.08     7
8 3 910 STAPUSCH Ariane W50 Germany (GER) 5:52.60     8
9 2 756 LEHMANN Anja W50 Germany (GER) 5:59.44     9

 

800 m W60 Final START: 2024-03-21 15:16 STARTED: 15:17:28  
Pos Lane Bib Athlete Category   Club/Country Mark     Rank
1 4 3206 ELMS Clare W60 United Kingdom (GBR) 2:34.70     1
2 5 2999 WÅHLSTEDT Karin W60 Sweden (SWE) 2:37.25     2
3 1 3414 WESTERN Mary W60 United Kingdom (GBR) 2:42.09   SB 3
4 6 3116 ANTHONY Christine W60 United Kingdom (GBR) 2:43.06     4
5 2 34 HOFER Sabine W60 Austria (AUT) 2:45.15   SB 5
6 3 1495 DE BOER Mirjam W 60 Netherlands (NED) 2:51.06     6
7 3 3350 RAMAGE Sharyn W60 United Kingdom (GBR) 2:55.66     7
8 2 1548 HJELLVIK ASKELAND Bodil W60 Norway (NOR) 2:59.17   SB 8
9 4 2635 BLATTNER Terezia W60 Slovakia (SVK) 3:08.82     9
10 5 1529 WELLE DONKER Frederique W60 Netherlands (NED) 3:10.29     10

 

8 km Cross M35 Final START: 2024-03-19 16:45 STARTED: 16:49:21  
Pos Lane Bib Athlete Category   Club/Country Mark     Rank
1 3 63 BERBEN Pieter M35 Belgium (BEL) 26:02     1
2 7 2844 ORTIGOSA PAREJA Cristóbal M35 Spain (ESP) 26:17     2
3 13 906 SPROTTE Philipp Alexander M35 Germany (GER) 26:33     3
4 19 2088 MARYSIAK Adam M35 Poland (POL) 27:14     4
5 16 1565 NIEUWLAAT Simen M35 Norway (NOR) 27:30     5
6 25 2567 GRAÇA Tiago M35 Portugal (POR) 27:44     6
7 10 663 HERR Florian M35 Germany (GER) 28:10     7
8 9 2774 FORTIN Thomas M35 Spain (ESP) 28:22     8
9 24 1751 FILICIAK Michał M35 Poland (POL) 28:22     9
10 18 2429 TOMASZEWSKI Milosz M35 Poland (POL) 28:37     10
11 12 884 SCHULZ Tobias M35 Germany (GER) 29:11     11
12 22 1835 HASIAK Maciej M35 Poland (POL) 30:06     12
13 6 207 STUPAL Frantisek M35 Czech Republic (CZE) 30:15     13
14 20 1680 BUŹNIAK Arkadiusz M35 Poland (POL) 30:26     14
15 21 1625 BĘTKOWSKI Piotr M35 Poland (POL) 30:26     15
16 11 661 HERBOLD Martin M35 Germany (GER) 30:53     16
17 8 2727 CASAL Aitor M35 Spain (ESP) 31:14     17
18 23 1923 KLAJA Aleksander M35 Poland (POL) 33:00     18
19 2 83 PIETTE Gaëtan M35 Belgium (BEL) 36:34     19
20 26 1734 DRĄG Piotr M35 Poland (POL) 42:34     20
  1 5 CHERFA M`Nouar M35 Algeria (ALG) DNF       PK
  14 899 SEYFARTH Sebastian M35 Germany (GER) DNS      
  15 1019 TANG Cheuk Yin M35 Hong Kong (HKG) DNS       PK
  17 1844 HULEWICZ Michał M35 Poland (POL) DNS      

 

8 km Cross M40 Final START: 2024-03-19 16:10 STARTED: 16:09:58  
Pos Lane Bib Athlete Category   Club/Country Mark     Rank
1 24 1779 GIŻYŃSKI Mariusz M40 Poland (POL) 26:49     1
2 23 1891 KAMIL Makoś M40 Poland (POL) 26:52     2
3 7 945 WIESE Christian M40 Germany (GER) 27:13     3
4 4 317 KLEMOLA Väinö M40 Finland (FIN) 27:19     4
5 16 1888 KALINOWSKI Zbigniew M40 Poland (POL) 27:33     5
6 9 560 BENZ Marco M40 Germany (GER) 27:40     6
7 8 750 LANG Michael M40 Germany (GER) 27:41     7
8 15 2509 WÓJCIK Tomasz M40 Poland (POL) 27:58     8
9 17 2162 NOWAK Marcin M40 Poland (POL) 28:17     9
10 14 1556 KRAKSTAD Svein Olav M40 Norway (NOR) 28:39     10
11 5 3372 SINGH Gurmit M40 United Kingdom (GBR) 29:27     11
12 28 2041 LIZAK Wojciech M40 Poland (POL) 29:42     12
13 19 2414 ŚWIDEREK Wojciech M40 Poland (POL) 29:54     13
14 30 2455 WASZCZUK Tomasz M40 Poland (POL) 30:14     14
15 3 2784 GARCIA MENDOZA Juan Manuel M40 Spain (ESP) 31:20     15
16 1 2799 GUTIERREZ Jose M40 Spain (ESP) 31:34     16
17 26 1862 JANIAK Marcin M40 Poland (POL) 31:38     17
18 21 1726 DŁUGOSZ Jacek M40 Poland (POL) 31:49     18
19 2 2888 SERRA TORRES Jose M40 Spain (ESP) 32:15     19
20 33 2266 PRZYBYLSKI Patryk M40 Poland (POL) 32:26     20
21 11 1049 SIMÁK Gergő M40 Hungary (HUN) 32:27   T40 21
22 12 1022 BARNA Tamás M45 Hungary (HUN) 32:43   T40   PK
23 18 2067 MAJEWSKI Łukasz M40 Poland (POL) 33:43     22
24 6 909 STAMPNIK Jens M40 Germany (GER) 36:25     23
25 10 1027 DR. BOGNÁR Csaba M40 Hungary (HUN) 36:28   T40 24
26 22 1974 KOWALSKI Rafał M40 Poland (POL) 37:22     25
27 29 2342 SOŁECKI Michał M40 Poland (POL) 37:44     26
28 27 2220 PIELASZKIEWICZ Tomasz M40 Poland (POL) 38:55     27
29 32 1710 CZESZEWSKI Rafał M40 Poland (POL) 43:07     28
  20 1692 CHUDZIK Grzegorz M40 Poland (POL) DNF      
  13 1486 ENNACIRI Younes M40 Morocco (MAR) DNS       PK
  25 1789 GORZYCKI Sławomir M40 Poland (POL) DNS      
  31 1610 BARCZAK Paweł M40 Poland (POL) DNS    

 

8 km Cross M45 Final START: 2024-03-19 15:30 STARTED: 15:31:40  
Pos Lane Bib Athlete Category   Club/Country Mark     Rank
1 20 2008 KUJAWSKI Grzegorz M45 Poland (POL) 26:38     1
2 36 75 HEEMSKERK Steven M45 Belgium (BEL) 26:54     2
3 9 937 WEIPPERT Matthias M45 Germany (GER) 27:23   T45 3
4 3 159 KUCERA Ladislav M45 Czech Republic (CZE) 27:31     4
5 34 2589 CORNEL Vasiliu M45 Romania (ROU) 27:33     5
6 19 1628 BIEGAŁA Leszek M45 Poland (POL) 28:06     6
7 15 1580 WIGER Øyvind M45 Norway (NOR) 28:12     7
8 32 2490 WOJCIECHOWSKI Maciej M45 Poland (POL) 28:39     8
9 12 1181 SHEIL Niall M45 Ireland (IRL) 28:42     9
10 16 1564 NEDREGÅRD Kristian M45 Norway (NOR) 28:52     10
11 30 2246 POLAŃSKI Tomasz M45 Poland (POL) 29:02     11
12 1 3442 SRB Vladimír M45 Czech Republic (CZE) 29:28     12
13 17 1902 KARCZ Artur M45 Poland (POL) 29:37     13
14 7 430 DJOUAMBI Rafik M45 France (FRA) 29:56     14
15 27 2494 WOJNAR Robert M45 Poland (POL) 30:00     15
16 18 2097 MECHLIŃSKI Bartłomiej M45 Poland (POL) 30:09     16
17 4 130 BRYCHTA Jiri M45 Czech Republic (CZE) 30:22     17
18 2 166 MAREK Jiri M45 Czech Republic (CZE) 30:42     18
19 22 2474 WILK Dariusz M45 Poland (POL) 30:48     19
20 35 2619 ZĂGREAN Aurelian -Grigore M45 Romania (ROU) 30:54     20
21 21 1899 KARASIŃSKI Bartosz M45 Poland (POL) 31:30     21
22 14 1392 GAILIS Andis M45 Latvia (LAT) 31:33     22
23 31 1999 KUBIAK Tomasz M45 Poland (POL) 32:06     23
24 33 2590 DEAC Adrian M45 Romania (ROU) 32:28     24
25 5 2872 ROMERO GARCIA Jose Maria M45 Spain (ESP) 32:34     25
26 13 1150 MCDERMOTT Sean M45 Ireland (IRL) 34:10     26
27 11 856 ROHREGGER Robert M60 Germany (GER) 35:56   T45   PK
28 10 762 LEWANDOWSKI Michael M60 Germany (GER) 36:20   T45   PK
29 8 3119 ARMSTRONG Scott M45 United Kingdom (GBR) 37:32     27
30 28 1737 DRĄŻKOWSKI Grzegorz M45 Poland (POL) 37:47     28
31 24 2170 NOWAKOWSKI Jerzy M45 Poland (POL) 38:58   SB 29
32 29 1884 KACZMARCZYK Daniel M45 Poland (POL) 40:01     30
33 26 2516 ZADROŻNY Zbigniew M45 Poland (POL) 41:59     31
  6 298 HEIKKINEN Jussi-Pekka M45 Finland (FIN) DNS      
  23 2442 TUROWSKI Sławomir M45 Poland (POL) DNS      
  25 1649 BORYS Piotr M45 Poland (POL) DNS      

 

8 km Cross M65 Final START: 2024-03-19 12:35 STARTED: 12:38:24  
Pos Lane Bib Athlete Category   Club/Country Mark     Rank
1 3 314 KAUPPILA Jukka M65 Finland (FIN) 32:49     1
2 1 2731 CASTAÑARES PEREZ DE HEREDIA Abel M65 Spain (ESP) 34:10     2
3 16 2060 MACIOŁ Andrzej M65 Poland (POL) 34:15     3
4 14 1843 HORNIK Zbigniew M65 Poland (POL) 34:17     4
5 12 2148 NAGÓREK Krzysztof M65 Poland (POL) 36:21     5
6 7 1278 GATTI Paolo M65 Italy (ITA) 36:43     6
7 13 1968 KOTARSKI Wiesław M65 Poland (POL) 37:42     7
8 11 1643 BORN Andrzej M65 Poland (POL) 38:37     8
9 9 1562 MONSRUD Jan M65 Norway (NOR) 38:53     9
10 6 580 BREINS Anton M65 Germany (GER) 39:00     10
11 4 3378 SMYTHE Steve M65 United Kingdom (GBR) 39:19     11
12 8 1389 DEKSNIS Vitalijs M65 Latvia (LAT) 39:57     12
13 18 1950 KOP-OSTROWSKI Marian M65 Poland (POL) 42:17     13
14 2 2837 MUNAR PONS Rafael M65 Spain (ESP) 44:26     14
15 17 2946 HASSELKVIST Nils-Göran M65 Sweden (SWE) 47:21     15
16 5 3192 DILLON Kevin M65 United Kingdom (GBR) 56:05     16
17 10 1620 BEDNARZAK Tadeusz M65 Poland (POL) 56:38     17
  15 1652 BRANDENBURG Józef M65 Poland (POL) DNS      

 

Marathon W+M Final START: 2024-03-23 10:00 STARTED: 10:06:52  
Pos Lane Bib Athlete Category   Club/Country Mark     Rank
1 81 1788 GORZELAŃCZYK Jakub M Poland (POL) 02:23:10       PK
2 115 1949 KOPEĆ Wojciech M35 Poland (POL) 02:27:00     1
3 200 2115 MIERECZKO Maciek M40 Poland (POL) 02:27:14     1
4 222 2008 KUJAWSKI Grzegorz M45 Poland (POL) 02:28:29     1
5 163 1771 GETEK Marcin M40 Poland (POL) 02:29:24     2
6 91 1615 BĄK Michał M35 Poland (POL) 02:29:41     2
7 196 1701 CZARNECKI Rafał M40 Poland (POL) 02:32:43     3
8 58 1461 RAMANAUSKAS Vaidas M35 Lithuania (LTU) 02:33:31     3
9 13 268 KULEŠOV Aleksandr M45 Estonia (EST) 02:34:24   T45 2
10 132 1816 GRZEGORZYCA Marcin M35 Poland (POL) 02:35:30     4
11 126 2371 SUCHODOLSKI Maciej M35 Poland (POL) 02:35:38     5
12 445 2589 CORNEL Vasiliu M45 Romania (ROU) 02:35:57   T40 3
13 36 796 MOLERO-EICHWEIN Miguel M55 Germany (GER) 02:36:32   T55 1
14 114 1904 KARPIŃSKI Jakub M35 Poland (POL) 02:36:43     6
15 443 2569 MACEDO Mark M40 Portugal (POR) 02:37:12     4
16 93 1889 KALISKI Sławomir M35 Poland (POL) 02:37:27     7
17 30 560 BENZ Marco M40 Germany (GER) 02:37:38   T35 5
18 52 1285 GRILLO Gianfilippo M35 Italy (ITA) 02:38:11   T35 8
19 84 2483 WITKOWSKI Michał M Poland (POL) 02:38:25       PK
20 197 2344 SOMMER Tomasz M40 Poland (POL) 02:39:00     6
21 215 1591 ANDRZEJEWSKI Marcin M45 Poland (POL) 02:39:16     4
22 7 139 FRELICH Martin M50 Czech Republic (CZE) 02:39:43   T50 1
23 154 2426 TOKAREWICZ Damian M40 Poland (POL) 02:40:48     7
24 209 1902 KARCZ Artur M45 Poland (POL) 02:41:07     5
25 247 1784 GOŁASZEWSKI Michał M45 Poland (POL) 02:41:40     6
26 505 1855 JAGIELSKA Ewa W40 Poland (POL) 02:41:50     1
27 343 2296 RUDZINSKI Jacek M50 Poland (POL) 02:42:43     2
28 29 636 GREINER Daniel M35 Germany (GER) 02:42:46   T35 9
29 110 1616 BĄKOWICZ Kamil M35 Poland (POL) 02:43:17     10
30 103 1605 BANASZCZYK Grzegorz M35 Poland (POL) 02:43:50     11
31 19 521 SAPEI Sebastien M45 France (FRA) 02:43:57     7
32 307 2345 SOSNOWSKI Wieslaw M50 Poland (POL) 02:44:25     3
33 54 1274 GAGLIARDINI Mauro M55 Italy (ITA) 02:44:27   T35 2
34 337 2313 SARAPUK Krzysztof M50 Poland (POL) 02:44:31     4
35 90 2217 PIASECKI Krzysztof M35 Poland (POL) 02:44:54     12
36 177 2493 WOJEWODA Marcin M40 Poland (POL) 02:44:54     8
37 321 2376 SULKOWSKI Zdzisław M50 Poland (POL) 02:45:18     5
38 94 2061 MAĆKOWSKI Maciej M35 Poland (POL) 02:45:27     13
39 198 2357 STAŃCZAK Marcin M40 Poland (POL) 02:45:29     9
40 240 1754 FRANCZAK Mariusz M45 Poland (POL) 02:45:45     8
41 6 140 FRELICH Pavel M50 Czech Republic (CZE) 02:47:05   T50 6
42 326 1859 JAJUGA Arkadiusz M50 Poland (POL) 02:47:41     7
43 101 1671 BUJNOWSKI Artur M35 Poland (POL) 02:47:52     14
44 89 2407 SZYMCZAK Wojciech M35 Poland (POL) 02:48:18     15
45 33 790 MEY Markus M50 Germany (GER) 02:48:28   T35 8
46 183 2362 STĘPNIAK Rafał M40 Poland (POL) 02:48:38     10
47 120 2531 ZELISZCZAK Artur M35 Poland (POL) 02:49:24     16
48 216 1601 BAGIŃSKI Krzysztof M45 Poland (POL) 02:50:51     9
49 37 825 PETER Jens M55 Germany (GER) 02:51:06   T55 3
50 251 2252 PORĘBSKI Rafał M45 Poland (POL) 02:51:09     10
51 32 736 KROLL Christoph M45 Germany (GER) 02:51:44   T45 11
52 273 1606 BANASZEWSKI Adam M45 Poland (POL) 02:51:49     12
53 369 2418 TARŁOWSKI Ryszard M55 Poland (POL) 02:51:52     4
54 130 2011 KUNECKI Dariusz M35 Poland (POL) 02:52:32     17
55 260 2396 SZLAGA Daniel M45 Poland (POL) 02:52:39     13
56 320 2232 PISZCZATOWSKI Wojciech M50 Poland (POL) 02:52:59     9
57 112 1642 BORAWSKI Paweł M35 Poland (POL) 02:53:42     18
58 446 2619 ZĂGREAN Aurelian -Grigore M45 Romania (ROU) 02:53:50   T40 14
59 488 1549 HODNE Anne Jorunn W40 Norway (NOR) 02:53:56     2
60 155 2332 SKOWRON Sebastian M40 Poland (POL) 02:54:07     11
61 340 1900 KARASIŃSKI Marcin M50 Poland (POL) 02:54:26     10
62 367 1924 KLEINSZMIDT Ryszard M55 Poland (POL) 02:54:53     5
63 92 1766 GAWIN Marek M35 Poland (POL) 02:55:09     19
64 352 1918 KIEŁBASA Dariusz M55 Poland (POL) 02:55:12     6
65 300 2190 OSKULSKI Robert M50 Poland (POL) 02:55:38     11
66 23 3440 WILLIAMS David M55 United Kingdom (GBR) 02:55:44   T55 7
67 170 2116 MIKA Artur M40 Poland (POL) 02:55:48     12
68 42 837 RAPP Martin M65 Germany (GER) 02:56:08   T55 1
69 481 1163 O CONNOR Catherine W45 Ireland (IRL) 02:56:11   T45 1
70 35 685 HOERNISS Alexander M50 Germany (GER) 02:56:13   T45 12
71 145 2301 RYDZ Artur M40 Poland (POL) 02:56:21     13
72 302 2227 PIETRZYKOWSKI Sławomir M50 Poland (POL) 02:56:35     13
73 288 1856 JAGIEŁA Adam M50 Poland (POL) 02:56:44     14
74 144 2517 ZAJK Radosław M40 Poland (POL) 02:56:56     14
75 274 2541 ZIENKIEWICZ Piotr M45 Poland (POL) 02:57:01     15
76 473 479 LOPERGOLO Ingrid W50 France (FRA) 02:57:11     1
77 56 1392 GAILIS Andis M45 Latvia (LAT) 02:57:34     16
78 480 1097 COLLINS Dee W35 Ireland (IRL) 02:57:35     1
79 217 2350 SPYCHALSKI Tomasz M45 Poland (POL) 02:57:45     17
80 241 2526 ZBOROWSKI Robert M45 Poland (POL) 02:58:11     18
81 26 3342 PENN Greg M60 United Kingdom (GBR) 02:58:28   T55 1
82 192 2203 PASTERNAK Robert M40 Poland (POL) 02:58:41     15
83 158 1654 BRAUN Zbigniew M40 Poland (POL) 02:58:47     16
84 162 1865 JANISZEWSKI Mateusz M40 Poland (POL) 02:58:51     17
85 157 1926 KLONOWSKI Mariusz M40 Poland (POL) 02:58:56     18
86 182 1770 GENDZIERSKI Paweł M40 Poland (POL) 02:58:57     19
87 173 1828 GUZIK Bartosz M40 Poland (POL) 02:58:58     20
88 206 2538 ZIEMEK Tomasz M40 Poland (POL) 02:58:59     21
89 476 660 HENNEKEN Claudia Maria W35 Germany (GER) 02:59:10   T35 2
90 271 2271 RADTKA Tomasz M45 Poland (POL) 02:59:14     19
91 289 2477 WIRA Mariusz M50 Poland (POL) 02:59:16     15
92 452 2929 DAVIDSUN Kamal M50 Sweden (SWE) 02:59:23     16
93 118 2075 MALINOWSKI Adam M35 Poland (POL) 02:59:29     20
94 150 2469 WIECZOREK Maciej M40 Poland (POL) 02:59:31     22
95 207 2495 WOJTAS Stefan M40 Poland (POL) 02:59:32     23
96 243 2092 MATLOK Marek M45 Poland (POL) 02:59:34     20
97 317 1716 DAMEC Aleksander M50 Poland (POL) 02:59:46     17
98 67 2379 SUSARSKI Mateusz M Poland (POL) 02:59:56       PK
99 238 1946 KONRAD Artur M45 Poland (POL) 02:59:56     21
100 529 1827 GUTRAL Magdalena W45 Poland (POL) 02:59:58     2
101 229 2254 POSACKI Zbigniew M45 Poland (POL) 03:00:01     22
102 97 1861 JANEK Sylwester M35 Poland (POL) 03:00:01     21
103 470 96 DIMITROVA Tanya W40 Bulgaria (BUL) 03:00:09     3
104 323 2297 RUSAK Sławomir M50 Poland (POL) 03:00:09     18
105 147 2193 OSTROWSKI Sławomir M40 Poland (POL) 03:00:13     24
106 266 1999 KUBIAK Tomasz M45 Poland (POL) 03:01:41     23
107 214 1711 CZOSNOWSKI Krzysztof M45 Poland (POL) 03:01:56     24
108 50 1136 KENNY Ray M50 Ireland (IRL) 03:02:06     19
109 194 1948 KOŃKA Tomasz M40 Poland (POL) 03:02:32     25
110 467 22 FREITAG Karin W40 Austria (AUT) 03:02:39   T40 4
111 174 1935 KOBUS Tomasz M40 Poland (POL) 03:02:50     26
112 161 1947 KONRAD Marcin M40 Poland (POL) 03:03:07     27
113 11 2810 LEBRERO SUÁREZ Angel M55 Spain (ESP) 03:03:31   T50 8
114 475 3303 MCDONALD Susan W55 United Kingdom (GBR) 03:03:42     1
115 284 2365 STOLARZ Mariusz M50 Poland (POL) 03:04:01     20
116 188 1765 GAWEŁ Piotr M40 Poland (POL) 03:04:26     28
117 269 2392 SZEWCZYK Rafał M45 Poland (POL) 03:04:42     25
118 85 1818 GRZEMSKI Marcin M35 Poland (POL) 03:04:55     22
119 203 2395 SZKARADEK Aleksander M40 Poland (POL) 03:05:02     29
120 208 2165 NOWAK Patryk M45 Poland (POL) 03:05:07     26
121 404 1730 DOBIJA Andrzej M60 Poland (POL) 03:05:11     2
122 463 3099 TYMOSHENKO Serhii M60 Ukraine (UKR) 03:05:13     3
123 61 1542 FJELLDAHL Stig M50 Norway (NOR) 03:05:16     21
124 8 217 VODRÁŽKA Martin M55 Czech Republic (CZE) 03:05:56   T50 9
125 318 1693 CHWIROT Kazimierz M50 Poland (POL) 03:06:18     22
126 129 2229 PIŁAT Wojciech M35 Poland (POL) 03:06:20     23
127 236 1667 BRZOZOWSKI Piotr M45 Poland (POL) 03:06:28     27
128 525 2154 NIEKRAŚ Lidia W40 Poland (POL) 03:06:31     5
129 249 2339 SOBCZAK Tomasz M45 Poland (POL) 03:06:32     28
130 402 2236 PŁOCHOCKI Ryszard M60 Poland (POL) 03:06:34     4
131 228 2291 RÓŻYCKI Grzegorz M45 Poland (POL) 03:06:37     29
132 522 2049 LUTY LEGUTKO Anna W40 Poland (POL) 03:06:39     6
133 538 1673 BULIK Grażyna W45 Poland (POL) 03:06:46     3
134 310 2437 TRUSIAK Artur M50 Poland (POL) 03:06:49     23
135 366 2005 KUCZKO Jaroslaw M55 Poland (POL) 03:06:54     10
136 510 1630 BIENIEK-UGNIEWSKA Joanna W40 Poland (POL) 03:06:57     7
137 342 1796 GÓRZYŃSKI Maciej M50 Poland (POL) 03:07:02     24
138 474 3163 CHARLTON Catherine W45 United Kingdom (GBR) 03:07:13     4
139 108 2449 WAŁĘSA Miłosz M35 Poland (POL) 03:07:37     24
140 146 1870 JAREMCZUK Jerzy M40 Poland (POL) 03:08:05     30
141 344 1747 DYRDA Tomasz M50 Poland (POL) 03:08:32     25
142 57 1414 LERME Ritvars M45 Latvia (LAT) 03:09:58     30
143 373 2096 MĄKA Sławomir M55 Poland (POL) 03:10:31     11
144 303 1991 KRUPIŃSKI Bogumił M50 Poland (POL) 03:10:35     26
145 483 1184 SLOCUM Mary W60 Ireland (IRL) 03:10:41   T45 1
146 297 2051 ŁACEK Zbigniew M50 Poland (POL) 03:10:57     27
147 262 2090 MAŚLANKA Jacek M45 Poland (POL) 03:11:07     31
148 509 2324 SIENKIEWICZ GADZIKOWSKA Paulina W40 Poland (POL) 03:11:23     8
149 191 2314 SAWIŃSKI Henryk M40 Poland (POL) 03:11:25     31
150 290 2433 TOMCZYK Marcin M50 Poland (POL) 03:12:30     28
151 76 1722 DELIMAN Jakub M Poland (POL) 03:12:45       PK
152 312 2364 STOLARSKI Krzysztof M50 Poland (POL) 03:12:48     29
153 122 1927 KŁODAWSKI Przemysław M35 Poland (POL) 03:12:51     25
154 298 2417 TABOREK Janusz M50 Poland (POL) 03:12:55     30
155 360 2015 KURKOWSKI Marek M55 Poland (POL) 03:12:57     12
156 77 2398 SZOSTEK Hubert M Poland (POL) 03:13:06       PK
157 187 2288 ROSZAK Marcin M40 Poland (POL) 03:13:25     32
158 396 1775 GIDEL Witold M60 Poland (POL) 03:13:33     5
159 494 1967 KOSZTOWNY Agata W35 Poland (POL) 03:14:15     3
160 186 2228 PILARSKI Krzysztof M40 Poland (POL) 03:14:49     33
161 282 2018 KURPISZ Sławomir M50 Poland (POL) 03:15:48     31
162 95 2307 SADECKI Karol M35 Poland (POL) 03:16:52     26
163 490 2441 TULEJA Aleksandra W Poland (POL) 03:16:53       PK
164 397 1906 KARPIŃSKI Wiesław M60 Poland (POL) 03:16:59     6
165 422 2060 MACIOŁ Andrzej M65 Poland (POL) 03:17:01     2
166 355 2507 WOŹNIAK Andrzej M55 Poland (POL) 03:17:17     13
167 27 3254 HIGGS Chris M65 United Kingdom (GBR) 03:17:31   T55 3
168 503 1682 CHABIOR Iwona W40 Poland (POL) 03:17:39     9
169 255 1778 GIERSZEWSKI Jarosław M45 Poland (POL) 03:17:41     32
170 259 2128 MOKRZYCKI Rafał M45 Poland (POL) 03:18:40     33
171 283 1669 BUCZYŃSKI Arkadiusz M50 Poland (POL) 03:18:58     32
172 39 607 EHRET Juergen M60 Germany (GER) 03:19:02     7
173 565 2607 MURESAN Victoria W55 Romania (ROU) 03:19:09   T35 2
174 495 2240 PŁUŻAŃSKA Katarzyna W35 Poland (POL) 03:19:20     4
175 280 1990 KRÓL Krzysztof M45 Poland (POL) 03:19:33     34
176 511 2264 PRZEWORSKA Basia W40 Poland (POL) 03:19:39     10
177 221 1797 GRABDA Karol M45 Poland (POL) 03:19:40     35
178 574 3065 KAZYMYROVA Olha W45 Ukraine (UKR) 03:19:47     5
179 462 3062 HURBYK Andrii M60 Ukraine (UKR) 03:19:47     8
180 491 2505 WOSIAK Małgorzata W Poland (POL) 03:19:53       PK
181 420 2335 SŁAWIŃSKI Wiesław Józef M65 Poland (POL) 03:20:39     4
182 299 1582 ABUCEWICZ Marek M50 Poland (POL) 03:21:38     33 ×
183 195 2457 WAWRZYNOWICZ Sylwester M40 Poland (POL) 03:21:49     34
184 383 1636 BŁASZCZYK Czesław M55 Poland (POL) 03:21:53     14
185 518 2150 NAKONIECZNA Monika W40 Poland (POL) 03:21:54     11
186 514 2281 ROK-SZPALA Sylwia W40 Poland (POL) 03:22:05     12
