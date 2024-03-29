Anne Jorunn Hodne løp inn til sølv i veteran-EM og norsk årsbeste på maraton i Polen. Her ser vi henne under Oslo Maraton i fjor. (Foto: Bjørn Johannessen)
Sølv til Anne Jorunn Hovde på maraton i veteran-EM
Tida til Anne Jorunn Hovde ble 2.53.50 som er årets beste maratontid i Norge så langt i sesongen. Persen til Hodne er på 2.47.15 og er satt helt tilbake i 2009. 40-årsklassen for kvinner ble vunnet av polske Ewa Jagielska på 2.41.50.
Bare to norske løpere var med på maratonløpet, og Stig Fjelldahl ble nummer 21 i klasse 50-54 år med 3.05.16.
På 3000 m ble det norsk bronsemedalje i klasse 35-30 år til Simen Nieuwlaat som løp på 8.44,50. Ann Kristin Amundsen løp inn til en sjuendeplass på 3000 m i klasse 50-54 år på tida 11.28,44.
På 1500 m ble Bodil Hansen nummer fem i klasse 50-54 år med 5.23,57, mens Bodil Hjellvik Askeland løp inn til åttendeplass i klasse 60-64 år på 800 m på tida 2.59,17.
Simen Nieuwlaat stilte også opp på 8 km terrengløp, og der løp han inn til en femteplass i klassen. Svein Olav Krakstad ble nummer ti i terrengløpet i klasse 40-44 år. I klasse 45-49 år ble det norsk sjuende- og tiendeplass til Øyvind Wiger og Kristian Nedregård. Jan Monsrud løp inn til en niendeplass i 65-årsklassen.
Simen Nieuwlaat (til høyre) kunne motta bronsemedalje etter 3000 m-løpet. Pieter Berben fra Belgia vant med Ricardo Paixao fra Portugal på andreplass. (Foto: Simen Nieuwlaats Facebook-side)
Oversikt over alle norske medaljevinnere i EM innendørs
|3000 m M35 Heat 1
|START: 2024-03-17 20:10
|STARTED: 20:12:42
|Pos
|Lane
|Bib
|Athlete
|Category
|Club/Country
|Mark
|Rank
|1
|9
|63
|BERBEN Pieter
|M35
|Belgium (BEL)
|8:40.48
|SB
|1
|✔
|2
|15
|2573
|PAIXÃO Ricardo
|M35
|Portugal (POR)
|8:42.22
|SB
|2
|✔
|3
|11
|1565
|NIEUWLAAT Simen
|M35
|Norway (NOR)
|8:44.50
|SB
|3
|✔
|4
|17
|906
|SPROTTE Philipp Alexander
|M35
|Germany (GER)
|8:45.50
|4
|✔
|5
|14
|2088
|MARYSIAK Adam
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|8:48.28
|SB
|5
|✔
|6
|16
|2885
|SELLAK IDRISSI Achraf
|M35
|Spain (ESP)
|8:49.40
|6
|✔
|7
|12
|663
|HERR Florian
|M35
|Germany (GER)
|8:50.22
|SB
|7
|✔
|8
|8
|2567
|GRAÇA Tiago
|M35
|Portugal (POR)
|9:12.60
|8
|✔
|9
|7
|2774
|FORTIN Thomas
|M35
|Spain (ESP)
|9:12.82
|SB
|9
|✔
|10
|10
|3010
|FOURNIER Pierre
|M35
|Switzerland (SUI)
|9:24.84
|10
|✔
|11
|5
|1270
|FINAZZI Daniele
|M35
|Italy (ITA)
|10:52.83
|SB
|11
|✔
|12
|4
|1944
|KONDRATOWICZ Bartłomiej
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|11:03.98
|SB
|12
|✔
|13
|2
|1807
|GROCHOWSKI Jerzy
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|13:03.62
|SB
|13
|✔
|14
|3
|1806
|GROCHOWSKI Grzegorz
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|13:14.36
|SB
|14
|✔
|1
|1019
|TANG Cheuk Yin
|M35
|Hong Kong (HKG)
|DNS
|PK
|✔
|6
|2
|PUQJA Bruno
|M35
|Albania (ALB)
|DNS
|✔
|13
|1503
|GRAUMANS Leon
|M35
|Netherlands (NED)
|DNS
|✔
|3000 m W50 Final
|START: 2024-03-17 14:10
|STARTED: 14:08:26
|Pos
|Lane
|Bib
|Athlete
|Category
|Club/Country
|Mark
|Rank
|1
|14
|2723
|CAMPS Marta
|W50
|Spain (ESP)
|10:26.19
|1
|✔
|2
|13
|1353
|SPEZIALE Laura
|W50
|Italy (ITA)
|10:35.20
|SB
|2
|✔
|3
|9
|2751
|DE LA CALLE GOMEZ Sonia
|W50
|Spain (ESP)
|10:36.78
|SB
|3
|✔
|4
|10
|1373
|ZUGNONI Cinzia
|W50
|Italy (ITA)
|10:56.03
|SB
|4
|✔
|5
|8
|1064
|THORDARDOTTIR Frida Run
|W50
|Iceland (ISL)
|10:59.65
|SB
|5
|✔
|6
|11
|1141
|LANNON Michelle
|W50
|Ireland (IRL)
|11:01.98
|6
|✔
|7
|7
|1531
|AMUNDSEN Ann Kristin
|W50
|Norway (NOR)
|11:28.44
|7
|✔
|8
|6
|1590
|ANDRZEJEWSKA Joanna
|W50
|Poland (POL)
|11:28.71
|SB
|8
|✔
|9
|4
|1626
|BIAŁORCZYK Magdalena
|W50
|Poland (POL)
|11:39.41
|SB
|9
|✔
|10
|5
|894
|SEEL Claudia
|W50
|Germany (GER)
|11:49.37
|SB
|10
|✔
|11
|1
|3377
|SMITH Wendy
|W50
|United Kingdom (GBR)
|12:03.20
|SB
|11
|✔
|12
|2
|20
|ELSER Angelika
|W50
|Austria (AUT)
|12:12.57
|SB
|12
|✔
|13
|3
|52
|STARZ Elisabeth
|W50
|Austria (AUT)
|12:56.11
|13
|✔
|12
|3386
|STURZAKER Nikki
|W50
|United Kingdom (GBR)
|DNF
|✔
|1500 m W50 Final
|START: 2024-03-23 10:10
|STARTED: 10:17:13
|Pos
|Lane
|Bib
|Athlete
|Category
|Club/Country
|Mark
|Rank
|1
|8
|2751
|DE LA CALLE GOMEZ Sonia
|W50
|Spain (ESP)
|5:04.41
|1
|✔
|2
|1
|1110
|DEVINE Catriona
|W50
|Ireland (IRL)
|5:04.71
|2
|✔
|3
|9
|578
|BRAUN Simone
|W50
|Germany (GER)
|5:10.96
|3
|✔
|4
|6
|1064
|THORDARDOTTIR Frida Run
|W50
|Iceland (ISL)
|5:12.76
|4
|✔
|5
|5
|1546
|HANSEN Bodil
|W50
|Norway (NOR)
|5:23.57
|5
|✔
|6
|7
|1426
|RASSA Ginta
|W50
|Latvia (LAT)
|5:32.63
|6
|✔
|7
|4
|3377
|SMITH Wendy
|W50
|United Kingdom (GBR)
|5:34.08
|7
|✔
|8
|3
|910
|STAPUSCH Ariane
|W50
|Germany (GER)
|5:52.60
|8
|✔
|9
|2
|756
|LEHMANN Anja
|W50
|Germany (GER)
|5:59.44
|9
|✔
|800 m W60 Final
|START: 2024-03-21 15:16
|STARTED: 15:17:28
|Pos
|Lane
|Bib
|Athlete
|Category
|Club/Country
|Mark
|Rank
|1
|4
|3206
|ELMS Clare
|W60
|United Kingdom (GBR)
|2:34.70
|1
|✔
|2
|5
|2999
|WÅHLSTEDT Karin
|W60
|Sweden (SWE)
|2:37.25
|2
|✔
|3
|1
|3414
|WESTERN Mary
|W60
|United Kingdom (GBR)
|2:42.09
|SB
|3
|✔
|4
|6
|3116
|ANTHONY Christine
|W60
|United Kingdom (GBR)
|2:43.06
|4
|✔
|5
|2
|34
|HOFER Sabine
|W60
|Austria (AUT)
|2:45.15
|SB
|5
|✔
|6
|3
|1495
|DE BOER Mirjam
|W 60
|Netherlands (NED)
|2:51.06
|6
|✔
|7
|3
|3350
|RAMAGE Sharyn
|W60
|United Kingdom (GBR)
|2:55.66
|7
|✔
|8
|2
|1548
|HJELLVIK ASKELAND Bodil
|W60
|Norway (NOR)
|2:59.17
|SB
|8
|✔
|9
|4
|2635
|BLATTNER Terezia
|W60
|Slovakia (SVK)
|3:08.82
|9
|✔
|10
|5
|1529
|WELLE DONKER Frederique
|W60
|Netherlands (NED)
|3:10.29
|10
|✔
|8 km Cross M35 Final
|START: 2024-03-19 16:45
|STARTED: 16:49:21
|Pos
|Lane
|Bib
|Athlete
|Category
|Club/Country
|Mark
|Rank
|1
|3
|63
|BERBEN Pieter
|M35
|Belgium (BEL)
|26:02
|1
|✔
|2
|7
|2844
|ORTIGOSA PAREJA Cristóbal
|M35
|Spain (ESP)
|26:17
|2
|✔
|3
|13
|906
|SPROTTE Philipp Alexander
|M35
|Germany (GER)
|26:33
|3
|✔
|4
|19
|2088
|MARYSIAK Adam
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|27:14
|4
|✔
|5
|16
|1565
|NIEUWLAAT Simen
|M35
|Norway (NOR)
|27:30
|5
|✔
|6
|25
|2567
|GRAÇA Tiago
|M35
|Portugal (POR)
|27:44
|6
|✔
|7
|10
|663
|HERR Florian
|M35
|Germany (GER)
|28:10
|7
|✔
|8
|9
|2774
|FORTIN Thomas
|M35
|Spain (ESP)
|28:22
|8
|✔
|9
|24
|1751
|FILICIAK Michał
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|28:22
|9
|✔
|10
|18
|2429
|TOMASZEWSKI Milosz
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|28:37
|10
|✔
|11
|12
|884
|SCHULZ Tobias
|M35
|Germany (GER)
|29:11
|11
|✔
|12
|22
|1835
|HASIAK Maciej
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|30:06
|12
|✔
|13
|6
|207
|STUPAL Frantisek
|M35
|Czech Republic (CZE)
|30:15
|13
|✔
|14
|20
|1680
|BUŹNIAK Arkadiusz
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|30:26
|14
|✔
|15
|21
|1625
|BĘTKOWSKI Piotr
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|30:26
|15
|✔
|16
|11
|661
|HERBOLD Martin
|M35
|Germany (GER)
|30:53
|16
|✔
|17
|8
|2727
|CASAL Aitor
|M35
|Spain (ESP)
|31:14
|17
|✔
|18
|23
|1923
|KLAJA Aleksander
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|33:00
|18
|✔
|19
|2
|83
|PIETTE Gaëtan
|M35
|Belgium (BEL)
|36:34
|19
|✔
|20
|26
|1734
|DRĄG Piotr
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|42:34
|20
|✔
|1
|5
|CHERFA M`Nouar
|M35
|Algeria (ALG)
|DNF
|PK
|✔
|14
|899
|SEYFARTH Sebastian
|M35
|Germany (GER)
|DNS
|✔
|15
|1019
|TANG Cheuk Yin
|M35
|Hong Kong (HKG)
|DNS
|PK
|✔
|17
|1844
|HULEWICZ Michał
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|DNS
|✔
|8 km Cross M40 Final
|START: 2024-03-19 16:10
|STARTED: 16:09:58
|Pos
|Lane
|Bib
|Athlete
|Category
|Club/Country
|Mark
|Rank
|1
|24
|1779
|GIŻYŃSKI Mariusz
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|26:49
|1
|✔
|2
|23
|1891
|KAMIL Makoś
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|26:52
|2
|✔
|3
|7
|945
|WIESE Christian
|M40
|Germany (GER)
|27:13
|3
|✔
|4
|4
|317
|KLEMOLA Väinö
|M40
|Finland (FIN)
|27:19
|4
|✔
|5
|16
|1888
|KALINOWSKI Zbigniew
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|27:33
|5
|✔
|6
|9
|560
|BENZ Marco
|M40
|Germany (GER)
|27:40
|6
|✔
|7
|8
|750
|LANG Michael
|M40
|Germany (GER)
|27:41
|7
|✔
|8
|15
|2509
|WÓJCIK Tomasz
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|27:58
|8
|✔
|9
|17
|2162
|NOWAK Marcin
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|28:17
|9
|✔
|10
|14
|1556
|KRAKSTAD Svein Olav
|M40
|Norway (NOR)
|28:39
|10
|✔
|11
|5
|3372
|SINGH Gurmit
|M40
|United Kingdom (GBR)
|29:27
|11
|✔
|12
|28
|2041
|LIZAK Wojciech
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|29:42
|12
|✔
|13
|19
|2414
|ŚWIDEREK Wojciech
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|29:54
|13
|✔
|14
|30
|2455
|WASZCZUK Tomasz
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|30:14
|14
|✔
|15
|3
|2784
|GARCIA MENDOZA Juan Manuel
|M40
|Spain (ESP)
|31:20
|15
|✔
|16
|1
|2799
|GUTIERREZ Jose
|M40
|Spain (ESP)
|31:34
|16
|✔
|17
|26
|1862
|JANIAK Marcin
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|31:38
|17
|✔
|18
|21
|1726
|DŁUGOSZ Jacek
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|31:49
|18
|✔
|19
|2
|2888
|SERRA TORRES Jose
|M40
|Spain (ESP)
|32:15
|19
|✔
|20
|33
|2266
|PRZYBYLSKI Patryk
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|32:26
|20
|✔
|21
|11
|1049
|SIMÁK Gergő
|M40
|Hungary (HUN)
|32:27
|T40
|21
|✔
|22
|12
|1022
|BARNA Tamás
|M45
|Hungary (HUN)
|32:43
|T40
|PK
|✔
|23
|18
|2067
|MAJEWSKI Łukasz
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|33:43
|22
|✔
|24
|6
|909
|STAMPNIK Jens
|M40
|Germany (GER)
|36:25
|23
|✔
|25
|10
|1027
|DR. BOGNÁR Csaba
|M40
|Hungary (HUN)
|36:28
|T40
|24
|✔
|26
|22
|1974
|KOWALSKI Rafał
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|37:22
|25
|✔
|27
|29
|2342
|SOŁECKI Michał
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|37:44
|26
|✔
|28
|27
|2220
|PIELASZKIEWICZ Tomasz
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|38:55
|27
|✔
|29
|32
|1710
|CZESZEWSKI Rafał
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|43:07
|28
|✔
|20
|1692
|CHUDZIK Grzegorz
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|DNF
|✔
|13
|1486
|ENNACIRI Younes
|M40
|Morocco (MAR)
|DNS
|PK
|✔
|25
|1789
|GORZYCKI Sławomir
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|DNS
|✔
|31
|1610
|BARCZAK Paweł
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|DNS
|8 km Cross M45 Final
|START: 2024-03-19 15:30
|STARTED: 15:31:40
|Pos
|Lane
|Bib
|Athlete
|Category
|Club/Country
|Mark
|Rank
|1
|20
|2008
|KUJAWSKI Grzegorz
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|26:38
|1
|✔
|2
|36
|75
|HEEMSKERK Steven
|M45
|Belgium (BEL)
|26:54
|2
|✔
|3
|9
|937
|WEIPPERT Matthias
|M45
|Germany (GER)
|27:23
|T45
|3
|✔
|4
|3
|159
|KUCERA Ladislav
|M45
|Czech Republic (CZE)
|27:31
|4
|✔
|5
|34
|2589
|CORNEL Vasiliu
|M45
|Romania (ROU)
|27:33
|5
|✔
|6
|19
|1628
|BIEGAŁA Leszek
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|28:06
|6
|✔
|7
|15
|1580
|WIGER Øyvind
|M45
|Norway (NOR)
|28:12
|7
|✔
|8
|32
|2490
|WOJCIECHOWSKI Maciej
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|28:39
|8
|✔
|9
|12
|1181
|SHEIL Niall
|M45
|Ireland (IRL)
|28:42
|9
|✔
|10
|16
|1564
|NEDREGÅRD Kristian
|M45
|Norway (NOR)
|28:52
|10
|✔
|11
|30
|2246
|POLAŃSKI Tomasz
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|29:02
|11
|✔
|12
|1
|3442
|SRB Vladimír
|M45
|Czech Republic (CZE)
|29:28
|12
|✔
|13
|17
|1902
|KARCZ Artur
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|29:37
|13
|✔
|14
|7
|430
|DJOUAMBI Rafik
|M45
|France (FRA)
|29:56
|14
|✔
|15
|27
|2494
|WOJNAR Robert
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|30:00
|15
|✔
|16
|18
|2097
|MECHLIŃSKI Bartłomiej
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|30:09
|16
|✔
|17
|4
|130
|BRYCHTA Jiri
|M45
|Czech Republic (CZE)
|30:22
|17
|✔
|18
|2
|166
|MAREK Jiri
|M45
|Czech Republic (CZE)
|30:42
|18
|✔
|19
|22
|2474
|WILK Dariusz
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|30:48
|19
|✔
|20
|35
|2619
|ZĂGREAN Aurelian -Grigore
|M45
|Romania (ROU)
|30:54
|20
|✔
|21
|21
|1899
|KARASIŃSKI Bartosz
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|31:30
|21
|✔
|22
|14
|1392
|GAILIS Andis
|M45
|Latvia (LAT)
|31:33
|22
|✔
|23
|31
|1999
|KUBIAK Tomasz
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|32:06
|23
|✔
|24
|33
|2590
|DEAC Adrian
|M45
|Romania (ROU)
|32:28
|24
|✔
|25
|5
|2872
|ROMERO GARCIA Jose Maria
|M45
|Spain (ESP)
|32:34
|25
|✔
|26
|13
|1150
|MCDERMOTT Sean
|M45
|Ireland (IRL)
|34:10
|26
|✔
|27
|11
|856
|ROHREGGER Robert
|M60
|Germany (GER)
|35:56
|T45
|PK
|✔
|28
|10
|762
|LEWANDOWSKI Michael
|M60
|Germany (GER)
|36:20
|T45
|PK
|✔
|29
|8
|3119
|ARMSTRONG Scott
|M45
|United Kingdom (GBR)
|37:32
|27
|✔
|30
|28
|1737
|DRĄŻKOWSKI Grzegorz
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|37:47
|28
|✔
|31
|24
|2170
|NOWAKOWSKI Jerzy
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|38:58
|SB
|29
|✔
|32
|29
|1884
|KACZMARCZYK Daniel
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|40:01
|30
|✔
|33
|26
|2516
|ZADROŻNY Zbigniew
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|41:59
|31
|✔
|6
|298
|HEIKKINEN Jussi-Pekka
|M45
|Finland (FIN)
|DNS
|✔
|23
|2442
|TUROWSKI Sławomir
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|DNS
|✔
|25
|1649
|BORYS Piotr
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|DNS
|✔
|8 km Cross M65 Final
|START: 2024-03-19 12:35
|STARTED: 12:38:24
|Pos
|Lane
|Bib
|Athlete
|Category
|Club/Country
|Mark
|Rank
|1
|3
|314
|KAUPPILA Jukka
|M65
|Finland (FIN)
|32:49
|1
|✔
|2
|1
|2731
|CASTAÑARES PEREZ DE HEREDIA Abel
|M65
|Spain (ESP)
|34:10
|2
|✔
|3
|16
|2060
|MACIOŁ Andrzej
|M65
|Poland (POL)
|34:15
|3
|✔
|4
|14
|1843
|HORNIK Zbigniew
|M65
|Poland (POL)
|34:17
|4
|✔
|5
|12
|2148
|NAGÓREK Krzysztof
|M65
|Poland (POL)
|36:21
|5
|✔
|6
|7
|1278
|GATTI Paolo
|M65
|Italy (ITA)
|36:43
|6
|✔
|7
|13
|1968
|KOTARSKI Wiesław
|M65
|Poland (POL)
|37:42
|7
|✔
|8
|11
|1643
|BORN Andrzej
|M65
|Poland (POL)
|38:37
|8
|✔
|9
|9
|1562
|MONSRUD Jan
|M65
|Norway (NOR)
|38:53
|9
|✔
|10
|6
|580
|BREINS Anton
|M65
|Germany (GER)
|39:00
|10
|✔
|11
|4
|3378
|SMYTHE Steve
|M65
|United Kingdom (GBR)
|39:19
|11
|✔
|12
|8
|1389
|DEKSNIS Vitalijs
|M65
|Latvia (LAT)
|39:57
|12
|✔
|13
|18
|1950
|KOP-OSTROWSKI Marian
|M65
|Poland (POL)
|42:17
|13
|✔
|14
|2
|2837
|MUNAR PONS Rafael
|M65
|Spain (ESP)
|44:26
|14
|✔
|15
|17
|2946
|HASSELKVIST Nils-Göran
|M65
|Sweden (SWE)
|47:21
|15
|✔
|16
|5
|3192
|DILLON Kevin
|M65
|United Kingdom (GBR)
|56:05
|16
|✔
|17
|10
|1620
|BEDNARZAK Tadeusz
|M65
|Poland (POL)
|56:38
|17
|✔
|15
|1652
|BRANDENBURG Józef
|M65
|Poland (POL)
|DNS
|✔
|Marathon W+M Final
|START: 2024-03-23 10:00
|STARTED: 10:06:52
|Pos
|Lane
|Bib
|Athlete
|Category
|Club/Country
|Mark
|Rank
|1
|81
|1788
|GORZELAŃCZYK Jakub
|M
|Poland (POL)
|02:23:10
|PK
|✔
|2
|115
|1949
|KOPEĆ Wojciech
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:27:00
|1
|3
|200
|2115
|MIERECZKO Maciek
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:27:14
|1
|✔
|4
|222
|2008
|KUJAWSKI Grzegorz
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|02:28:29
|1
|✔
|5
|163
|1771
|GETEK Marcin
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:29:24
|2
|✔
|6
|91
|1615
|BĄK Michał
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:29:41
|2
|✔
|7
|196
|1701
|CZARNECKI Rafał
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:32:43
|3
|✔
|8
|58
|1461
|RAMANAUSKAS Vaidas
|M35
|Lithuania (LTU)
|02:33:31
|3
|✔
|9
|13
|268
|KULEŠOV Aleksandr
|M45
|Estonia (EST)
|02:34:24
|T45
|2
|✔
|10
|132
|1816
|GRZEGORZYCA Marcin
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:35:30
|4
|✔
|11
|126
|2371
|SUCHODOLSKI Maciej
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:35:38
|5
|✔
|12
|445
|2589
|CORNEL Vasiliu
|M45
|Romania (ROU)
|02:35:57
|T40
|3
|✔
|13
|36
|796
|MOLERO-EICHWEIN Miguel
|M55
|Germany (GER)
|02:36:32
|T55
|1
|✔
|14
|114
|1904
|KARPIŃSKI Jakub
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:36:43
|6
|✔
|15
|443
|2569
|MACEDO Mark
|M40
|Portugal (POR)
|02:37:12
|4
|✔
|16
|93
|1889
|KALISKI Sławomir
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:37:27
|7
|✔
|17
|30
|560
|BENZ Marco
|M40
|Germany (GER)
|02:37:38
|T35
|5
|✔
|18
|52
|1285
|GRILLO Gianfilippo
|M35
|Italy (ITA)
|02:38:11
|T35
|8
|✔
|19
|84
|2483
|WITKOWSKI Michał
|M
|Poland (POL)
|02:38:25
|PK
|✔
|20
|197
|2344
|SOMMER Tomasz
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:39:00
|6
|✔
|21
|215
|1591
|ANDRZEJEWSKI Marcin
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|02:39:16
|4
|✔
|22
|7
|139
|FRELICH Martin
|M50
|Czech Republic (CZE)
|02:39:43
|T50
|1
|✔
|23
|154
|2426
|TOKAREWICZ Damian
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:40:48
|7
|✔
|24
|209
|1902
|KARCZ Artur
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|02:41:07
|5
|✔
|25
|247
|1784
|GOŁASZEWSKI Michał
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|02:41:40
|6
|✔
|26
|505
|1855
|JAGIELSKA Ewa
|W40
|Poland (POL)
|02:41:50
|1
|✔
|27
|343
|2296
|RUDZINSKI Jacek
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|02:42:43
|2
|✔
|28
|29
|636
|GREINER Daniel
|M35
|Germany (GER)
|02:42:46
|T35
|9
|✔
|29
|110
|1616
|BĄKOWICZ Kamil
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:43:17
|10
|✔
|30
|103
|1605
|BANASZCZYK Grzegorz
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:43:50
|11
|✔
|31
|19
|521
|SAPEI Sebastien
|M45
|France (FRA)
|02:43:57
|7
|✔
|32
|307
|2345
|SOSNOWSKI Wieslaw
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|02:44:25
|3
|33
|54
|1274
|GAGLIARDINI Mauro
|M55
|Italy (ITA)
|02:44:27
|T35
|2
|✔
|34
|337
|2313
|SARAPUK Krzysztof
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|02:44:31
|4
|✔
|35
|90
|2217
|PIASECKI Krzysztof
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:44:54
|12
|36
|177
|2493
|WOJEWODA Marcin
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:44:54
|8
|37
|321
|2376
|SULKOWSKI Zdzisław
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|02:45:18
|5
|38
|94
|2061
|MAĆKOWSKI Maciej
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:45:27
|13
|✔
|39
|198
|2357
|STAŃCZAK Marcin
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:45:29
|9
|✔
|40
|240
|1754
|FRANCZAK Mariusz
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|02:45:45
|8
|✔
|41
|6
|140
|FRELICH Pavel
|M50
|Czech Republic (CZE)
|02:47:05
|T50
|6
|✔
|42
|326
|1859
|JAJUGA Arkadiusz
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|02:47:41
|7
|✔
|43
|101
|1671
|BUJNOWSKI Artur
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:47:52
|14
|✔
|44
|89
|2407
|SZYMCZAK Wojciech
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:48:18
|15
|✔
|45
|33
|790
|MEY Markus
|M50
|Germany (GER)
|02:48:28
|T35
|8
|✔
|46
|183
|2362
|STĘPNIAK Rafał
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:48:38
|10
|✔
|47
|120
|2531
|ZELISZCZAK Artur
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:49:24
|16
|✔
|48
|216
|1601
|BAGIŃSKI Krzysztof
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|02:50:51
|9
|✔
|49
|37
|825
|PETER Jens
|M55
|Germany (GER)
|02:51:06
|T55
|3
|✔
|50
|251
|2252
|PORĘBSKI Rafał
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|02:51:09
|10
|✔
|51
|32
|736
|KROLL Christoph
|M45
|Germany (GER)
|02:51:44
|T45
|11
|✔
|52
|273
|1606
|BANASZEWSKI Adam
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|02:51:49
|12
|✔
|53
|369
|2418
|TARŁOWSKI Ryszard
|M55
|Poland (POL)
|02:51:52
|4
|54
|130
|2011
|KUNECKI Dariusz
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:52:32
|17
|✔
|55
|260
|2396
|SZLAGA Daniel
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|02:52:39
|13
|✔
|56
|320
|2232
|PISZCZATOWSKI Wojciech
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|02:52:59
|9
|57
|112
|1642
|BORAWSKI Paweł
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:53:42
|18
|✔
|58
|446
|2619
|ZĂGREAN Aurelian -Grigore
|M45
|Romania (ROU)
|02:53:50
|T40
|14
|✔
|59
|488
|1549
|HODNE Anne Jorunn
|W40
|Norway (NOR)
|02:53:56
|2
|✔
|60
|155
|2332
|SKOWRON Sebastian
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:54:07
|11
|✔
|61
|340
|1900
|KARASIŃSKI Marcin
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|02:54:26
|10
|✔
|62
|367
|1924
|KLEINSZMIDT Ryszard
|M55
|Poland (POL)
|02:54:53
|5
|✔
|63
|92
|1766
|GAWIN Marek
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:55:09
|19
|✔
|64
|352
|1918
|KIEŁBASA Dariusz
|M55
|Poland (POL)
|02:55:12
|6
|✔
|65
|300
|2190
|OSKULSKI Robert
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|02:55:38
|11
|✔
|66
|23
|3440
|WILLIAMS David
|M55
|United Kingdom (GBR)
|02:55:44
|T55
|7
|✔
|67
|170
|2116
|MIKA Artur
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:55:48
|12
|✔
|68
|42
|837
|RAPP Martin
|M65
|Germany (GER)
|02:56:08
|T55
|1
|✔
|69
|481
|1163
|O CONNOR Catherine
|W45
|Ireland (IRL)
|02:56:11
|T45
|1
|✔
|70
|35
|685
|HOERNISS Alexander
|M50
|Germany (GER)
|02:56:13
|T45
|12
|✔
|71
|145
|2301
|RYDZ Artur
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:56:21
|13
|✔
|72
|302
|2227
|PIETRZYKOWSKI Sławomir
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|02:56:35
|13
|✔
|73
|288
|1856
|JAGIEŁA Adam
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|02:56:44
|14
|74
|144
|2517
|ZAJK Radosław
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:56:56
|14
|✔
|75
|274
|2541
|ZIENKIEWICZ Piotr
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|02:57:01
|15
|✔
|76
|473
|479
|LOPERGOLO Ingrid
|W50
|France (FRA)
|02:57:11
|1
|✔
|77
|56
|1392
|GAILIS Andis
|M45
|Latvia (LAT)
|02:57:34
|16
|✔
|78
|480
|1097
|COLLINS Dee
|W35
|Ireland (IRL)
|02:57:35
|1
|✔
|79
|217
|2350
|SPYCHALSKI Tomasz
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|02:57:45
|17
|✔
|80
|241
|2526
|ZBOROWSKI Robert
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|02:58:11
|18
|✔
|81
|26
|3342
|PENN Greg
|M60
|United Kingdom (GBR)
|02:58:28
|T55
|1
|✔
|82
|192
|2203
|PASTERNAK Robert
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:58:41
|15
|83
|158
|1654
|BRAUN Zbigniew
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:58:47
|16
|✔
|84
|162
|1865
|JANISZEWSKI Mateusz
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:58:51
|17
|✔
|85
|157
|1926
|KLONOWSKI Mariusz
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:58:56
|18
|✔
|86
|182
|1770
|GENDZIERSKI Paweł
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:58:57
|19
|✔
|87
|173
|1828
|GUZIK Bartosz
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:58:58
|20
|✔
|88
|206
|2538
|ZIEMEK Tomasz
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:58:59
|21
|✔
|89
|476
|660
|HENNEKEN Claudia Maria
|W35
|Germany (GER)
|02:59:10
|T35
|2
|✔
|90
|271
|2271
|RADTKA Tomasz
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|02:59:14
|19
|✔
|91
|289
|2477
|WIRA Mariusz
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|02:59:16
|15
|✔
|92
|452
|2929
|DAVIDSUN Kamal
|M50
|Sweden (SWE)
|02:59:23
|16
|✔
|93
|118
|2075
|MALINOWSKI Adam
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|02:59:29
|20
|✔
|94
|150
|2469
|WIECZOREK Maciej
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:59:31
|22
|✔
|95
|207
|2495
|WOJTAS Stefan
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|02:59:32
|23
|96
|243
|2092
|MATLOK Marek
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|02:59:34
|20
|✔
|97
|317
|1716
|DAMEC Aleksander
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|02:59:46
|17
|✔
|98
|67
|2379
|SUSARSKI Mateusz
|M
|Poland (POL)
|02:59:56
|PK
|✔
|99
|238
|1946
|KONRAD Artur
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|02:59:56
|21
|100
|529
|1827
|GUTRAL Magdalena
|W45
|Poland (POL)
|02:59:58
|2
|✔
|101
|229
|2254
|POSACKI Zbigniew
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|03:00:01
|22
|✔
|102
|97
|1861
|JANEK Sylwester
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|03:00:01
|21
|✔
|103
|470
|96
|DIMITROVA Tanya
|W40
|Bulgaria (BUL)
|03:00:09
|3
|✔
|104
|323
|2297
|RUSAK Sławomir
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|03:00:09
|18
|105
|147
|2193
|OSTROWSKI Sławomir
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|03:00:13
|24
|✔
|106
|266
|1999
|KUBIAK Tomasz
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|03:01:41
|23
|✔
|107
|214
|1711
|CZOSNOWSKI Krzysztof
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|03:01:56
|24
|✔
|108
|50
|1136
|KENNY Ray
|M50
|Ireland (IRL)
|03:02:06
|19
|109
|194
|1948
|KOŃKA Tomasz
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|03:02:32
|25
|✔
|110
|467
|22
|FREITAG Karin
|W40
|Austria (AUT)
|03:02:39
|T40
|4
|✔
|111
|174
|1935
|KOBUS Tomasz
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|03:02:50
|26
|✔
|112
|161
|1947
|KONRAD Marcin
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|03:03:07
|27
|113
|11
|2810
|LEBRERO SUÁREZ Angel
|M55
|Spain (ESP)
|03:03:31
|T50
|8
|✔
|114
|475
|3303
|MCDONALD Susan
|W55
|United Kingdom (GBR)
|03:03:42
|1
|✔
|115
|284
|2365
|STOLARZ Mariusz
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|03:04:01
|20
|✔
|116
|188
|1765
|GAWEŁ Piotr
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|03:04:26
|28
|✔
|117
|269
|2392
|SZEWCZYK Rafał
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|03:04:42
|25
|✔
|118
|85
|1818
|GRZEMSKI Marcin
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|03:04:55
|22
|119
|203
|2395
|SZKARADEK Aleksander
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|03:05:02
|29
|✔
|120
|208
|2165
|NOWAK Patryk
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|03:05:07
|26
|✔
|121
|404
|1730
|DOBIJA Andrzej
|M60
|Poland (POL)
|03:05:11
|2
|122
|463
|3099
|TYMOSHENKO Serhii
|M60
|Ukraine (UKR)
|03:05:13
|3
|✔
|123
|61
|1542
|FJELLDAHL Stig
|M50
|Norway (NOR)
|03:05:16
|21
|✔
|124
|8
|217
|VODRÁŽKA Martin
|M55
|Czech Republic (CZE)
|03:05:56
|T50
|9
|✔
|125
|318
|1693
|CHWIROT Kazimierz
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|03:06:18
|22
|✔
|126
|129
|2229
|PIŁAT Wojciech
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|03:06:20
|23
|127
|236
|1667
|BRZOZOWSKI Piotr
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|03:06:28
|27
|✔
|128
|525
|2154
|NIEKRAŚ Lidia
|W40
|Poland (POL)
|03:06:31
|5
|✔
|129
|249
|2339
|SOBCZAK Tomasz
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|03:06:32
|28
|✔
|130
|402
|2236
|PŁOCHOCKI Ryszard
|M60
|Poland (POL)
|03:06:34
|4
|✔
|131
|228
|2291
|RÓŻYCKI Grzegorz
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|03:06:37
|29
|✔
|132
|522
|2049
|LUTY LEGUTKO Anna
|W40
|Poland (POL)
|03:06:39
|6
|✔
|133
|538
|1673
|BULIK Grażyna
|W45
|Poland (POL)
|03:06:46
|3
|✔
|134
|310
|2437
|TRUSIAK Artur
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|03:06:49
|23
|✔
|135
|366
|2005
|KUCZKO Jaroslaw
|M55
|Poland (POL)
|03:06:54
|10
|✔
|136
|510
|1630
|BIENIEK-UGNIEWSKA Joanna
|W40
|Poland (POL)
|03:06:57
|7
|✔
|137
|342
|1796
|GÓRZYŃSKI Maciej
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|03:07:02
|24
|✔
|138
|474
|3163
|CHARLTON Catherine
|W45
|United Kingdom (GBR)
|03:07:13
|4
|✔
|139
|108
|2449
|WAŁĘSA Miłosz
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|03:07:37
|24
|✔
|140
|146
|1870
|JAREMCZUK Jerzy
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|03:08:05
|30
|✔
|141
|344
|1747
|DYRDA Tomasz
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|03:08:32
|25
|✔
|142
|57
|1414
|LERME Ritvars
|M45
|Latvia (LAT)
|03:09:58
|30
|✔
|143
|373
|2096
|MĄKA Sławomir
|M55
|Poland (POL)
|03:10:31
|11
|144
|303
|1991
|KRUPIŃSKI Bogumił
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|03:10:35
|26
|✔
|145
|483
|1184
|SLOCUM Mary
|W60
|Ireland (IRL)
|03:10:41
|T45
|1
|✔
|146
|297
|2051
|ŁACEK Zbigniew
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|03:10:57
|27
|✔
|147
|262
|2090
|MAŚLANKA Jacek
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|03:11:07
|31
|✔
|148
|509
|2324
|SIENKIEWICZ GADZIKOWSKA Paulina
|W40
|Poland (POL)
|03:11:23
|8
|✔
|149
|191
|2314
|SAWIŃSKI Henryk
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|03:11:25
|31
|✔
|150
|290
|2433
|TOMCZYK Marcin
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|03:12:30
|28
|✔
|151
|76
|1722
|DELIMAN Jakub
|M
|Poland (POL)
|03:12:45
|PK
|✔
|152
|312
|2364
|STOLARSKI Krzysztof
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|03:12:48
|29
|✔
|153
|122
|1927
|KŁODAWSKI Przemysław
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|03:12:51
|25
|✔
|154
|298
|2417
|TABOREK Janusz
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|03:12:55
|30
|✔
|155
|360
|2015
|KURKOWSKI Marek
|M55
|Poland (POL)
|03:12:57
|12
|✔
|156
|77
|2398
|SZOSTEK Hubert
|M
|Poland (POL)
|03:13:06
|PK
|✔
|157
|187
|2288
|ROSZAK Marcin
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|03:13:25
|32
|✔
|158
|396
|1775
|GIDEL Witold
|M60
|Poland (POL)
|03:13:33
|5
|✔
|159
|494
|1967
|KOSZTOWNY Agata
|W35
|Poland (POL)
|03:14:15
|3
|✔
|160
|186
|2228
|PILARSKI Krzysztof
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|03:14:49
|33
|✔
|161
|282
|2018
|KURPISZ Sławomir
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|03:15:48
|31
|✔
|162
|95
|2307
|SADECKI Karol
|M35
|Poland (POL)
|03:16:52
|26
|✔
|163
|490
|2441
|TULEJA Aleksandra
|W
|Poland (POL)
|03:16:53
|PK
|✔
|164
|397
|1906
|KARPIŃSKI Wiesław
|M60
|Poland (POL)
|03:16:59
|6
|165
|422
|2060
|MACIOŁ Andrzej
|M65
|Poland (POL)
|03:17:01
|2
|✔
|166
|355
|2507
|WOŹNIAK Andrzej
|M55
|Poland (POL)
|03:17:17
|13
|✔
|167
|27
|3254
|HIGGS Chris
|M65
|United Kingdom (GBR)
|03:17:31
|T55
|3
|✔
|168
|503
|1682
|CHABIOR Iwona
|W40
|Poland (POL)
|03:17:39
|9
|169
|255
|1778
|GIERSZEWSKI Jarosław
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|03:17:41
|32
|✔
|170
|259
|2128
|MOKRZYCKI Rafał
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|03:18:40
|33
|✔
|171
|283
|1669
|BUCZYŃSKI Arkadiusz
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|03:18:58
|32
|172
|39
|607
|EHRET Juergen
|M60
|Germany (GER)
|03:19:02
|7
|✔
|173
|565
|2607
|MURESAN Victoria
|W55
|Romania (ROU)
|03:19:09
|T35
|2
|✔
|174
|495
|2240
|PŁUŻAŃSKA Katarzyna
|W35
|Poland (POL)
|03:19:20
|4
|✔
|175
|280
|1990
|KRÓL Krzysztof
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|03:19:33
|34
|✔
|176
|511
|2264
|PRZEWORSKA Basia
|W40
|Poland (POL)
|03:19:39
|10
|✔
|177
|221
|1797
|GRABDA Karol
|M45
|Poland (POL)
|03:19:40
|35
|178
|574
|3065
|KAZYMYROVA Olha
|W45
|Ukraine (UKR)
|03:19:47
|5
|179
|462
|3062
|HURBYK Andrii
|M60
|Ukraine (UKR)
|03:19:47
|8
|✔
|180
|491
|2505
|WOSIAK Małgorzata
|W
|Poland (POL)
|03:19:53
|PK
|✔
|181
|420
|2335
|SŁAWIŃSKI Wiesław Józef
|M65
|Poland (POL)
|03:20:39
|4
|✔
|182
|299
|1582
|ABUCEWICZ Marek
|M50
|Poland (POL)
|03:21:38
|33
|×
|183
|195
|2457
|WAWRZYNOWICZ Sylwester
|M40
|Poland (POL)
|03:21:49
|34
|✔
|184
|383
|1636
|BŁASZCZYK Czesław
|M55
|Poland (POL)
|03:21:53
|14
|✔
|185
|518
|2150
|NAKONIECZNA Monika
|W40
|Poland (POL)
|03:21:54
|11
|✔
|186
|514
|2281
|ROK-SZPALA Sylwia
|W40
|Poland (POL)
|03:22:05
|12
|✔
|187
|394
|2352